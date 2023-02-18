WWE originally planned for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley to open tonight’s Elimination Chamber event, but PWInsider notes that throughout the day there was talk of opening the show with the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. That would give them the chance to close the Kickoff pre-show with the dramatic shot of the Chamber structure being lowered over the ring.

The original plan was for Lesnar vs. Lashley to open the show, then the Women’s Chamber match go on second. If they go through with the change, Lesnar vs. Lashley will likely be the second bout of the night. As of this evening there were no Kickoff matches planned internally.

Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to be the main event, and there has been no talk of changing that.

It was speculated that the Men’s Chamber could go on third, followed by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix.

Regarding Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos possibly appearing tonight at Elimination Chamber, word is that Jey Uso is backstage, but Jimmy Uso is not. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is also backstage, and will likely face off with the Women’s Chamber winner. Cody Rhodes is not in Montreal for the show.

