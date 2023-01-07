The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown in Memphis saw Tegan Nox defeat Xia Li. The post-show dark main event saw The Street Profits defeat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

Below are a few backstage notes from SmackDown in Memphis, courtesy of PWInsider:

* William Regal was backstage for th show, his first WWE event since returning as a Vice President this past week. The taping was ran by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H

* Vince McMahon was not there. it appears there was no meeting with talents at the taping to discuss McMahon’s return

* Bray Wyatt was not backstage

* SmackDown featured a segment with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at King Jerry Lawler’s Hall of Fame Bar & Grille on Beale Street in Memphis, owned by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Lawler was at the restaurant with fans after SmackDown ended

