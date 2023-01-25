Several talents are in town who are not booked for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that FTR is in town, and were planned to be there even before the tributes to Jay Briscoe were announced for the show. Dax Harwood recently revealed that he and Cash Wheeler asked for some time off, and were granted the request. There’s no word yet on if they will be used on TV tonight.

The Best Friends and Brody King were also brought to Dynamite this week, despite not being advertised. The legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts is also backstage as is Kris Statlander, which has been common during her recovery. RJ City was in town to film new episodes of AEW’s digital series “HEY! EW” this week.

For those who missed it, you can click here for more backstage notes on tonight’s Briscoe tribute, the debut of ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe, and more. Below is the current line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Family therapy session with Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn

* Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho (Britt Baker pulled from Triple Threat due to injury)

* Ethan Page and Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy and FTW Champion Hook

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Buddy Matthews

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson as Danielson looks to win bout 3 of his 5-match journey to the Ironman Match with AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution

* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti and Ricky Starks

* AEW pays tribute to Jay Briscoe

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe makes AEW debut vs. Jay Lethal

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

