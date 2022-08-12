Most of the key AEW wrestlers are currently signed to contracts that run for a lengthy period of time. The originals, including The Young Bucks, Adam Page and others, signed three year deals with two year options, meaning they are under contract until the end of 2023.

The Wrestling Observer adds that in theory, MJF’s deal ends around the same time, but everyone is currently quiet when it comes to his status with the company.

The one exception is Kenny Omega, who signed a four year contract on February 1, 2019, which means his deal would in theory expire in February 2023. However, AEW has the contractual right to extend Omega’s contract for roughly another nine months, or around November of next year, although there is no indication one way or the other if that will be happening.

AEW has extended some contracts based on wrestlers being out of action for a lengthy period of time, but there’s no word yet on if this will apply to Omega.

Omega is expected back in action soon.

