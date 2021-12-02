There are reportedly several AEW contracts expiring in the coming months. There’s no word yet on exactly who, but it was noted that “a wave of contracts” are due to expire. AEW is expected to re-sign several talents.

We know that Joey Janela’s three year deal expires in May, and it was recently revealed that The Young Bucks signed new contracts that will carry them through 2024.

In regards to Big Swole announcing this past week that she is leaving the company after choosing to let her contract expire, it was noted by Fightful Select that there is no extensive heat on her for leaving, or any reason that the situation would have ended on bad terms between the two sides.

There had been some online speculation that Swole’s deal ended prematurely, but that is not true. Her contract simply expired at the end of November.

