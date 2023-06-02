This past Sunday AEW held their annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the fifth edition of that event since the company launched back in 2019. The show saw Jade Cargill’s TBS Title reign and undefeated streak come to an end, as well as a massive Anarchy In The Arena matchup between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite.

Speaking of Anarchy In The Arena, Fightful Select reports that there were no major injuries coming out of this year’s matchup. This is good news considering that top superstar Bryan Danielson suffered a bad concussion at last year’s Double or Nothing, which kept him on the shelf for many months.

Fightful also reports that Owen Hart’s son, Oje, was backstage for Double or Nothing. He was visiting along with Martha Hart, who gave AEW fans further details about this year’s Owen Hart Memorial Tournament.

