We noted before how AEW licensed the “Loaded” theme song for The Hardys when Jeff Hardy made his debut earlier this month.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that AEW has licensed the full Extreme Music library owned by Zack Tempest, which houses The Hardys’ theme and the theme used by The Holly Cousins in WWE.

It was noted that the license is just for use in AEW, so they would need a separate license to use the songs in ROH, which AEW President Tony Khan now owns.

AEW Music producer Mikey Rukus told Fightful that they have to get permission to remix the songs, and if talents wants to bring their own music then the buck ultimately stops with Khan. It was also noted that he has had to refer several talents directly to Khan to get some music cleared, and sometimes it’s a case-by-case basis of what music to use at which time.

The Hardys are currently feuding with The Andrade Family Office and will face The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Match on next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode.

Stay tuned for more.

