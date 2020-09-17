The Parking Lot Brawl match between the Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) and Santana and Ortiz was created by Tony Khan and produced by Jerry Lynn. The match was originally planned between Santana, Ortiz and the Lucha Bros. but Santana suggested using the Best Friends instead. Although it was mostly put together by Lynn, all four men had input. According to Tony Khan, the entire match was filmed in one take. The only editing done was to remove the profanity. For what its worth, Dave Meltzer called the match a “potential match of the year candidate.”

Mick Foley had high praise for the match by calling it “outstanding” and giving it “two thumbs way up from the hardcore legend.”