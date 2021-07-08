Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy is reportedly planned for next Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, according to Fightful Select.

Christian has been feuding with Hardy and his Hardy Family Office stable as of late. The match is expected to be confirmed for next week during tonight’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite.

On a related note, Jack Evans did not come out with the Hardy Family Office for their segment at tonight’s AEW Dark tapings in Miami.

The Hardy Family Office stable has consisted of Hardy, The Hybrid 2 (Evans, Angelico), Private Party (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen), The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny).

Stay tuned for more.

