AEW is working to sign The Elite to new contracts.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that AEW wants to sign Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to long-term contracts well before they become free agents.

AEW President Tony Khan has said he wants Omega to be with the company for a long time to come, and the same likely goes for The Young Bucks. It’s believed that the trio has a good shot at sticking together.

Top agent Barry Bloom has been Omega’s agent since his late 2018/early 2019 NJPW contract extended, and he is also the agent that is expected to handle The Bucks’ AEW deal.

The Elite are expected to also receive significant offers from WWE. There are a few factors at play there, such as Omega closing the door to NJPW, which he’s waited years to re-open, and while he’s the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. All three would likely have easier schedules with AEW, but with Omega, he doesn’t have kids, and would likely receive a major push and no end of fresh opponents. It’s not guaranteed that The Bucks would do well in WWE, but they would have more time with family in AEW, and they can continue to do their own in-ring style, with less matches.

The Bucks’ contract expires at the end of this year. Omega’s contract was set to expire at the end of January, but it’s believed that time was added to make up for the time he missed while away with injuries, which could put his contract date at November, but the time period has not been finalized, according to the Observer.

The Elite dropped the AEW World Trios Titles to The House of Black at AEW Revolution last weekend. Don Callis has teased a return to singles action for Omega.

