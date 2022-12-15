We noted before how AEW recently hired Michael Mansury to work as their new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. Mansury worked for WWE from March 2009 – May 2020, most recently as the Vice President of Global Television Production.

Word now is that Mansury is looking to significantly improve AEW production.

Mansury was backstage for last night’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, but Fightful Select notes that he is still observing and not on duty as of yet. However, PWInsider reports that Mansury officially started with the company last night.

Mansury is seen as a major hire for AEW.

