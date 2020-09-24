According to Fightful Select, AEW will be taping their next several shows this week, most likely to accommodate for the possible COVID-19 outbreak that has affected several stars including number one title contender Lance Archer.

The report notes that AEW’s taping schedule will be slightly different this time around, as the roster will be treated to tonight’s Thursday Night football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will begin taping tomorrow and conclude by the end of the weekend.

