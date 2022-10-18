There is still no timetable for Becky Lynch to return to the ring for WWE following her shoulder injury at SummerSlam on July 30, but the hope is that she will be back within the next few months.

Coming out of SummerSlam, WWE’s hope was that Lynch would be able to avoid surgery, and would return in a few months with rehab. A new report from Fightful Select notes that as of early September, word was that Lynch’s doctors and physical therapists thought it would be at least a couple of months before she could get back in the ring.

It was noted that there is no definitive timetable for Lynch’s in-ring return, but WWE creative sources are hopeful to have her back by the end of 2022. That is not guaranteed, and is more a situation of sources being optimistic in the hope that she wouldn’t have surgery.

Lynch was backstage for RAW two weeks ago, and now word is that she was also at RAW this past Monday. It was reported in early September that Lynch was ahead of schedule for her return, and would be back by the end of September, but at the time WWE sources could not confirm the rumors, and even beyond that word is that WWE had yet to follow-up with Lynch about a possible return at that point, and that she was never slated for a September return.

Following the talk of surgery in early August, Lynch noted that she had gained a lot more mobility, and that her injury was healing quick. She then stated in early September that she was feeling stronger, and hoping to return soon.

