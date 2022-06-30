Brandi Rhodes released her new “Brandi On The Rocks” series this week, which you can see below. The show is supposed to be somewhat of a fill-in while she shops her “A Shot of Brandi” series to networks.

The new series will see Brandi visit various establishments in the Atlanta area. The first episode features Juniper Cafe in Atlanta’s Upper Westside, where Brandi learns to make their signature Zone 1 cocktail with Chef Ron Hsu and Carl Van Tyle Gilbert.

Brandi continues to keep up her in-ring training, even though she hasn’t wrestled since defeating KiLynn King at the AEW “Dark: Elevation” tapings on January 26.

Regarding Brandi and WWE, a new report from Fightful Select notes that there is a “cordial” relationship between the two, and multiple things have been discussed.

One item discussed is a potential partnership with KultureCity, of which Brandi is a Board member. One of Brandi’s first deals as AEW’s Chief Brand Officer was to connect the company with KultureCity, and that partnership is still going today. KultureCity bills itself as America’s leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Brandi and Cody Rhodes. You can see the first episode of “Brandi On The Rocks” below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.