As we’ve noted, WWE is now billing the WrestleMania 388 Winner Takes All match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as a Title Unification bout.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio how there’s a feeling within WWE that it is not feasible in the modern environment to have one champion for both RAW and SmackDown, especially given the two networks.

“The deal here is that it is a unification match. From what I am told, it’s the same idea as the last time they unified the titles. Remember like 20 years ago, 18 years ago, when they did and then like a week later they just handed a belt to Triple H?,” Dave Meltzer said. “I was told that it is not feasible in the modern environment to not have each brand, given the two networks, have a champion. So this would be a unification match and then they will — not forget about it — but there will be two champions.”

Lesnar vs. Reigns is set to headline Night Two of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday, April 3.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.