WWE reportedly decided to bring Brock Lesnar back to feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns around three weeks ago.

As noted, Lesnar returned to SmackDown last night to confront Reigns after his win over Riddle. Lesnar offered his hand for shake, but then scoops Reigns and hit him with the F5 instead. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos also hit the ring but they were taken out with F5s as well. WWE then announced Lesnar vs. Reigns in a Last Man Standing bout at SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville. You can see photos and videos from the main event and the post-match angle at this link.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that once it became clear to WWE officials that Randy Orton would not be able to perform any time soon, the plan was put in place for Lesnar to return.

WWE reportedly began planning Lesnar’s return around three weeks ago, which means they learned the severity of Orton’s condition in late May.

Orton last wrestled on the May 20 SmackDown, where he and Riddle came up short against The Usos in a match to unify the titles. He has not been seen since then, and WWE has mentioned on TV how he’s dealt with a back injury. It was then reported this week that WWE officials were concerned that Orton might need surgery, which would likely have him out of the ring for the rest of 2022. You can find that full report here.

Riddle seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton has “a big operation coming up.” The recent reports noted how there was concern Orton would require surgery, which would keep him out of the ring longer.

It will be interesting to see what kind of timeframe they announce for Orton if he undergoes surgery, and if it will keep him out for the rest of the year like they fear.

Lesnar has been advertised for SummerSlam, but there’s no word yet on who they were looking to have him feud with before he was needed in the Reigns program. Last night’s SmackDown marked Lesnar’s first appearance since the WrestleMania 38 title unification loss to Reigns, and Reigns’ first title defense since winning the Winner Takes All bout at WrestleMania 38.

