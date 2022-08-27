As we’ve noted, WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was recently brought back to the company to work as the Vice President of Live Events. He was brought back the same week that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was let go from the role.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that bringing Jarrett back to the company in the Live Events role earlier this year was a Bruce Prichard move, suggested to former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Jarrett is not considered to be a member of the team that is close to Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H.

It was noted that this latest move leads to questions about Prichard in his role as WWE Executive Director, and time will tell if he has a longterm future with the company. Prichard was described as a guy who understands that his job is to service his boss. While talent feels like Prichard is a “Vince McMahon guy” with more of an idea of the entertainment side of the business as Triple H is more about the wrestling side of things, it was speculated that Prichard will service whatever vision Triple H has for the company.

Most people within WWE do not expect a lot of changes to happen in a hurry, but they do expect changes to come as Triple H brings in more and more of his guys to the team.

You can click here for Prichard’s recent comments on the future of WWE under Triple H, reports on his WWE NXT involvement, and the work of WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

