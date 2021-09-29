Bryan Danielson is reportedly scheduled to compete in a yet-to-be announced high profile match against a member of The Elite on this week’s AEW Rampage, according to Fightful Select.

Danielson’s Rampage debut will likely be announced during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast noted that Nick Jackson may be the opponent for Danielson.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and Rampage tapings, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

