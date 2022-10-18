WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is expected to work more main roster dates in the near future.

As noted, Grimes appeared on last night’s RAW to recruit Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to face The Schism on tonight’s Halloween Havoc edition of NXT. Grimes also wrestled Akira Tozawa in a pre-RAW WWE Main Event match (spoilers here) to air later this week.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that there was a lot of talk coming out of RAW that said Grimes may be making additional red brand appearances in the weeks to come.

On a related note, Fightful Select adds that plans for Grimes to appear on last night’s RAW were finalized last week. It was also said that creative plans have been finalized much sooner than they once were under the new WWE regime.

As seen below, Grimes took to Instagram on Monday and posted a photo of his logo on the big screen before RAW. He wrote, “I use to pray for times like this.”

AJ Styles is advertised to be in the corner of Grimes, Gallows and Anderson on tonight’s NXT. There’s no word yet on what Grimes might be doing on RAW in the coming weeks, but we will keep you updated.

Below is footage from last night’s backstage RAW segment, along with Grimes’ full Instagram post:

