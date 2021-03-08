Christian Cage has arrived in AEW after recently making contact with Tony Khan to get the ball rolling. You can click here for Khan’s comments on Cage contacting him about signing with the company.

While Paul Wight indicated that Khan, he and Christian were the only ones who knew about the signing, Fightful Select reports that several talent in AEW were ware, but kept it a tight-lipped secret.

Regarding WWE reactions to the signing, one WWE talent spoke highly of Christian as a person and said that if it makes him happy, then they are happy for him.

Talent in WWE noted that they weren’t aware of Christian signing with AEW for sure, but they had their suspicions considering he was absent from WWE TV since the Royal Rumble return. WWE higher-ups noted to Fightful that Christian not being referenced on WWE TV, besides a brief reference on SmackDown, wasn’t a coincidence, and that while they were let down that Christian made the move to AEW, it was on WWE for not having a contract locked down.

Stay tuned for more on Christian in AEW.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.