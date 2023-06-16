As noted, CM Punk’s much-talked-about interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi dropped today, and you can find highlights at this link. It was noted by Fightful Select that Punk did not do any other interviews ahead of AEW Collision besides the ESPN piece, and ESPN was the outlet that AEW wanted.

Adam Page and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite were told that the interview was coming last weekend. Word came out earlier this week that the interview would upset a lot of people in AEW, but since it dropped this afternoon, many have said the interview did not seem nearly as bad as indicated.

It was noted that several on the AEW roster pointed out that unlike many of the others involved in the situation, Page does not have restrictions on being able to talk about his experiences with Punk, and still goes out of his way to not talk about Punk as to not stir anything up. Dating back to last summer, word is that Punk had met with AEW higher-ups and asked that the Page comments on TV that alluded to Colt Cabana be addressed in some manner, and that he’d grown very frustrated over the fact that nothing was done about it to the level of his satisfaction, which he referenced in the ESPN interview.

While it was noted in the ESPN piece that the backstage issues will not be turned into an angle, Fightful notes that there have definitely been people on Punk’s side that are still hopeful that would happen. In the interview, Punk talked about how he has not had discussions with The Elite following All Out, but Fightful points to how Punk and Omega had a non-heated discussion in the minutes following the All Out fight, where Punk said his issue was never with Omega. However, the situation has not died down enough for them to have a constructive conversation in that environment.

