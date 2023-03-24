CM Punk has reportedly had some recent contact with AEW officials.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Punk and AEW President Tony Khan have “spoken or had a couple of meetings,” but it remains to be seen what, if anything, came of those talks. There was one meeting planned for February but it was delayed, supposedly due to Jerry Jarrett’s funeral, which took place on February 21.

Punk was suspended due to the AEW All Out incident back in September. Former AEW Producer Ace Steel was fired, while AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite were eventually brought back from their suspensions. Punk suffered a torn triceps while wrestling Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title that same night, so he has been recovering. Multiple sources have said Punk expressed some form of regret, in general, for what happened backstage that night. At least one person has claimed Punk was willing to apologize for the post-show media scrum portion of the All Out evening, but there was context missing from that claim – specifically who he would apologize to, whether it would be public or private.

At one point, those close to Punk believed he wanted out of his AEW contract with no non-compete clause attached, but in recent weeks those same people believe Punk is open to returning to AEW, and even wanted to.

Sources have also said Punk was considering potential legal action over the All Out incident, but there’s been no talk of legal action in a few months now. Sources with knowledge of the matter feel like there had been “productive progression” in the opposite direction. However, sources within AEW noted that they have lost confidence in Punk returning after the March 23 deleted Instagram post, where he took shots at Moxley and Chris Jericho. You can find full details on the post at this link.

Regarding Punk’s injury, people close to the situation said Punk was hopeful he could be back to 100% by late January, but now there’s a belief that he’d be able to get medically cleared very soon, if not now. There was some speculation on Punk filming for Heels season 2 on Starz as he recently posted a photo from the set, but the season reportedly wrapped filming last summer.

Punk remains under contract to AEW, but there’s still no concrete word on when he might be brought back.

