It’s been reported that WWE had plans for Cody Rhodes to win either the WWE Title or the WWE Universal Title before he suffered the torn pec in June, which he’s still recovering from.

A new report from Fightful Select notes how WWE sources have said at the time of Rhodes’ injury in June, former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon had not decided on plans to make Rhodes a top champion in WWE. Many assumed a big title win for Rhodes was happening, but other sources say there were firm plans for the title change in place.

However, a new update from sources notes that Vince was “all on-board” for the double title reign of Roman Reigns, which is still going on now. Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Title with the Universal Title at WrestleMania 38, the same event where Rhodes made his surprise return to the company with a win over Seth Rollins.

It was noted that Vince did not float ideas that indicated he was ready to move on from Reigns’ double title reign by the summer when Rhodes was feuding with Rollins.

Rhodes is expected back in the ring some time in early 2023, and it’s believed he will receive a significant push. Reigns recently marked 750 days as champion, and will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia.

