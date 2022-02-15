As noted, Cody Rhodes and wife Brandi Rhodes have left AEW. You can click here for the statements from Cody and AEW President Tony Khan.

It’s believed by some that Cody is returning to WWE soon. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there was a lot of talk at Monday’s RAW about Rhodes possibly returning to his former employer, who he was with from 2006-2016. There is said to be chatter within certain WWE circles about Cody’s future with the company, but nothing is official as of this writing.

Shortly before AEW and Cody confirmed the departures today, WWE officials were aware of the situation and reportedly knew ahead of time that an announcement would be made, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that Rhodes and WWE have at least had discussions, but WWE did know that an announcement on Rhodes’ AEW departure would be made this morning.

Regarding Cody and Brandi leaving AEW, word as of last Friday was that Cody wanted a big money deal, but several within the company didn’t think that a new deal was going to happen. It was noted that Cody and Brandi have not been quite as connected to the AEW locker room in recent years as they were when AEW first launched, with word coming out that Cody had become distant from the other Executive Vice Presidents, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Stay tuned for more on Cody and Brandi.

