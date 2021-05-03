Almost every current Impact Wrestling champion either does not have a full-time contract with the promotion, or will see their contract expire within the year, according to Fightful Select.

Sources noted that this isn’t that out of the ordinary as of late, and it’s showed them that there are still opportunities even if they’re not locked into a long-term deal.

It was noted that at least one title change was planned at the Impact TV tapings that happened this past week.

While AEW World Champion & AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega is the current Impact World Champion and is signed to AEW, the current Knockouts Champion is Deonna Purrazzo, while the X Division Champion is Josh Alexander. The Knockouts Tag Team Titles are held by Jordynne Grace and newcomer Rachael Ellering, and the Impact World Tag Team Titles are held by NJPW stars FinJuice (David Finlay, Juice Robinson).

