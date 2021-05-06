AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is said to be “good” after last night’s stairs bump on AEW Dynamite.

The segment saw Allin attack Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky during their promo, where they talked about attacking Sting and Allin after last week’s main event. Page and Sky turned it around, and then tossed Allin down the steps to the concrete. Medics came out to check on Allin as Page and Sky looked on. Allin did make his way to the back.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Allin was fine after the concrete bump and is expected to be ready to go for next Wednesday’s title defense against Miro. Allin was said to be “good” after the bump, but as “good” as you can be after being thrown down a flight of steps.

Regarding next week’s title match, it was noted that if Allin is unable to compete, he will forfeit the title to Miro.

On a related note, PWInsider reports that the segment with Allin, Page and Sky happened live, and was not pre-taped like most of the first hour.

When it comes to solving the riddle of @DarbyAllin …. #AllEgo has the answer I will be the nail in your coffin here in @AEW Darby Good luck defending that title next week 😂🤣 (if you can) pic.twitter.com/NP3EFyOSbd — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 6, 2021

