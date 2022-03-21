Fightful Select has released a new report regarding WWE’s deal with the A&E network.

It was announced weeks ago that WWE had extended their partnership with the A&E. Reports are that a Degeneration-X documentary is expected to be airing soon as many interviews with members in the faction were captured in early March, including Sean Waltman and AEW’s Billy Gunn. This was first broken by Wrestling Inc.

In addition…AJ Francis (Top Dolla) would like to return for A&E’s Most Wanted Treasure series even though he is no longer with WWE. However, he is reportedly under a standard television contract that is not through WWE so a return is possible. The publication adds that Francis did enjoy doing the show.