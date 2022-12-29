AAA and WWE reportedly agreed to keep Dragon Lee’s WWE NXT contract quiet for several weeks.

As noted, Lee announced that he has signed with WWE after he and brother Dralistico defeated FTR to capture the AAA World Tag Team Titles at last night’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. You can click here for details on the title change, along with photos and video, and you can click here for new details on the signing, along with comments from Lee and news on how Finn Balor helped him sign, and you can click here for Lee’s response to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Lee finished up with AAA last night but the company wanted to book him on top on his way out. There’s still no word yet on what will happen to the AAA World Tag Team Titles but Lee did relinquish after the match.

In an update, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that part of the deal had WWE keeping the signing quiet until last night’s AAA Noche de Campeones event.

Lee made a few AEW appearances earlier this year, but he was written out of the storylines when his brother Rush and Andrade El Idolo turned on him. Word is that AEW President Tony Khan knew of Lee’s deal with WWE, and he knew the title change would happen with Lee getting the pin on FTR.

It was also noted that WWE had interest in signing Lee when they learned he was put on AEW TV without a contract, but recent comments from Lee indicate otherwise as Finn Balor helped him get the ball rolling on new contract talks with WWE.

There’s no word yet on terms of Lee’s contract, but it was noted that he is making “NXT money” and not what a main roster talent would make, despite his experience and name-value.

We noted before how WWE signing Lee is notable as Latin America is a key market for upcoming expansion. Wrestling Observer Radio pointed to how the impetus for the Lee signing was the fact that it’s time to make a move given the current situation in Mexico, and to make money. Lee wanted to work for NJPW and has worked there in the past, but NJPW wasn’t an option due to their partnership with AAA competitors CMLL. It was also noted earlier how Lee told ESPN that WWE was always his dream.

Lee and his family will be moving to Orlando soon, and he will begin at the WWE Performance Center next month.

