As noted, last night’s WWE NXT episode saw NXT Champion Finn Balor return for the show-closing segment. Balor talked about his recent jaw injury, but didn’t really provide an update on his status or the NXT Title. He did stay away from the show-closing brawl between The Undisputed Era and The Kings of NXT, which kicked off after Balor brought back The Undisputed Era.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Balor’s “update” was played close to the vest this week. It was noted that specifics for his segment were not listed on many internal rundown sheets, possibly indicating that things are still up in the air.

There’s no word yet on when Balor will be back in action, or who he might face at the upcoming “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event on December 6, if he wrestles then. Stay tuned for updates.

