According to Fightful Select, IMPACT star Madison Rayne was a big reason that current Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo ended up with the promotion. Reports are that Rayne checked on Purrazzo shortly after her release from NXT to make sure she was okay, then put her in touch with head executive Scott D’Amore who negotiated Purrazzo’s contract. Rayne is said to have always been a huge supporter of Purrazzo’s work.

Purrazzo is set to defend her Knockouts championship at the upcoming Bound For Glory pay per view against number one contender Kylie Rae.