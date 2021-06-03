Impact Wrestling continues to add new faces with each set of TV tapings, and that continued at the most recent set in Nashville, according to Fightful Select.

Word is that multiple new faces were brought in for the May tapings. Only one name has been confirmed as of this writing and that is top indie talent Lady Frost.

Frost worked the tapings in a short match, and it was noted that she is not signed as of now, but that could always change. Since 2018 Frost has worked for WWE, AEW and ROH in the past, and other promotions. She lost to Asuka on the March 26, 2018 RAW episode, using the name Jamie Frost. She then teamed with Jennacide for a loss to Ivelisse and Diamante on the November 24, 2020 AEW Dark episode. Her AEW singles debut came on the December 1 Dark episode, a loss to Red Velvet.

It was also said that there were a few new male wrestlers at the Impact tapings, at least one used and one not used.

Stay tuned for updates. Below is the Frost vs. Asuka match from RAW in 2018:

