IMPACT Wrestling held its Victory Road pay-per-view last night in White Pains New York, a show that saw Tommy Dreamer capture the IMPACT Digital Media Championship and Don West & Mike Tenay get announced for the IMPACT Hall of Fame.

PW Insider has since released several backstage notes regarding last night’s show. Check it out below.

-Several Impact Wrestling executives and talents were present in the crowd to witness the Hall of Fame announcement, making it a memorable moment for everyone involved.

-Little Guido Maritato was considered for involvement in the Impact 1000 festivities but had a family commitment, preventing his participation.

-Jason Hotch was absent from the weekend’s events as he and his family were expecting their first child during that time.

-ODB, who was originally advertised for today’s fan festival, did not make an appearance.

-Due to adverse weather conditions in different parts of the country, some talents faced flight delays and issues when trying to get to the White Plains airport for the shows. However, despite these challenges, everyone eventually made it to the event.