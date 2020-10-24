This evening IMPACT Wrestling presents their Bound For Glory pay per view, the promotion’s biggest marquee event of the year.

According to Fightful Select, talent arrived to the venue (Skyway Studios in Nashville) yesterday in preparation for tonight’s show, with tapings scheduled through Monday for their weekly episodic on AXS TV.

The report also notes that there will be at least one more taping scheduled before the end of the year. However, full details on those tapings have yet to be disclosed.

