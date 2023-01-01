– John Cena’s wife Shay Shariatzadeh was in attendance to see him return to the ring at last night’s WWE SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, where Cena and Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action.

Cena did some work with Make-A-Wish while at Friday’s SmackDown, according to Fightful Select. Cena granted several Wishes at the show, keeping his streak going as the celebrity with the most Wishes.

– WWE officials put effort into keeping last night’s SmackDown Women’s Title change very quit. The return of Charlotte Flair was not telegraphed internally, and the first word got out just minutes after SmackDown went on the air.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Flair’s post-match comments on why 2022 was her best year, what she thought about before going out to confront Ronda Rousey last night, and more.

