After making his WWE return at Money In the Bank to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, John Cena is reportedly scheduled for several upcoming shows, according to Fightful Select.

As noted, Cena will be appearing on tonight’s RAW in the opening segment to explain why he is back. It was noted that Cena is still effectively a “free agent” within the context of WWE programming and is not limited to any particular show or brand for the time being as the WWE website does not have him listed on any roster right now.

The “Argylle” movie that films in Europe next month reportedly won’t actually require Cena’s presence until well after SummerSlam. Cena vs. Reigns is expected to headline SummerSlam on August 21.

Regarding Cena’s return on Sunday, by the afternoon the secret was well out backstage that he would be appearing on the show.

