Kenny Omega has received praise for continuing his Executive Vice President duties in AEW.

As noted earlier, it was reported today how Omega is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, and that recovery will take around ten weeks. He is then scheduled to go back under the knife at the end of March to repair a sports hernia, and that recovery will take around two months. Omega has other issues that he is planning on taking care of before he returns to action, and there is currently no timeframe for his return.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Omega has continued working as an AEW Executive Vice President while on the shelf.

Omega has been very involved with the AEW video game, and was actually the official that recently informed Brian Cage of the company picking up his contract option.

Omega has received significant praise from people within AEW for his work in the EVP role.

Omega has been out of in-ring action since dropping the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW Full Gear back on November 13. He took time off to deal with several nagging injuries, and was told by AEW President Tony Khan to take as much time as he needed. Omega originally hoped to be back in action by February, but recently stated that he was a little too optimistic.

Stay tuned for more on Omega.

