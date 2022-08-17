Kenny Omega is expected to return to action on tonight’s House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite, teaming with The Young Bucks to face Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee in a first round match for the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.

A new report from Fightful Select all but confirms Omega for tonight’s Dynamite. It was noted that some tentative creative plans were changed back in July, and some wrestlers were told that this was because of Omega’s pending return once the planned match between then-AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and current AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR was changed. It was noted then that Omega was scheduled to return with The Bucks for the Trios tournament.

AEW President Tony Khan has talked about introducing Trios Titles to AEW for a while now, but he confirmed in a media call earlier this year how he was more likely to establish the titles whenever Omega was able to return.

Omega has reportedly consciously avoided the public eye for most of the time while he’s been on the shelf recovering from various injuries. He was integral in the development of the AEW Fight Forever video game, with one source close to the situation describing is input as “crucial.”

Omega has dealt with a shoulder injury, a sports hernia, a leg/knee injury, and vertigo brought on by a dropkick he took from Kazuchika Okada. There’s no word yet on how Omega will alter his in-ring style when he returns, if he makes any significant changes at all.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Omega’s return and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.