WWE reportedly has no creative plans in the works for Lacey Evans.

Evans was drafted to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft, but that does not mean they know what they are going to do with her, according to a recent report from Ringside News. It was noted that WWE simply has a lot of other things happening on the blue brand that they need to address first.

Evans has not worked a WWE TV mach since she and Xia Li were defeated by Natalya and Shotzi on the March 24 SmackDown, which came more than one month after her squash singles win over enhancement talent Carmen Harress on the February 10 SmackDown. Before that she competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble and squashed Jazmin Allure on the January 27 SmackDown. Since the last TV appearance on March 24, Evans has worked four SmackDown dark matches – she was defeated by Tegan Nox on March 31, then defeated by Shotzi on April 14 and April 28, and defeated by Mia Yim on May 19.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.