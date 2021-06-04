WWE released Lana earlier this week, along with Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett and Buddy Murphy, and word now is that if Lana didn’t have anything going on, it wasn’t for a lack of her trying.

It was noted by Fightful Select how several stories have emerged on Lana (and Naomi) following up about their creative plans and constantly trying to ensure that they were involved in something.

There were said to be significantly different plans for Lana earlier this year, before Charlotte Flair came back. Word is that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon personally assured Lana that the change in plans would not be the end of her character, and that they would have more for her. Lana formed the tag team with Naomi and that lasted up until this week, days before she was released.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Lana’s post-release statement. Stay tuned for more.

