AEW Music producer Mikey Rukus recently spoke with Fightful and revealed that he created a custom theme for Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) for his recent appearances on AEW Rampage and Revolution, but it wasn’t used.

Rukus noted how he had to produce a theme song for Redbeard on short notice, the day of his first appearance, and put together something before the show hit the air. AEW President Tony Khan preferred a different theme, and they decided to use the quickly-produced theme at some point down the line.

However, they had to get the theme that Redbeard used cleared before TV taped that night, which led to them hunting down who produced the song. They were able to do that, and the theme Redbeard ended up using on TV actually wasn’t a Rukus production.

Redbeard appeared on the March 4 edition of AEW Rampage, taped on March 2, for an angle to set up his in-ring debut at Revolution. He then made his AEW in-ring debut at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6, teaming with PAC and Penta Oscuro for a six-man loss to House of Black on the pre-show. The match ended with Malakai Black pinning Redbeard. There is no word on when he might be brought back, but he will have theme music if and when they do use him again.

Another last minute situation came with The Lucha Bros. during the week of AEW All Out last year. Rukus had to produce music for the debuting Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole that week, but was asked by Alex Abrahantes if he wanted to perform alongside Lucha Bros for their Steel Cage Match against The Young Bucks, which saw Penta and Fenix capture the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Rukus said he hadn’t even received official word that Danielson and Cole were coming in, and was just working on their theme songs because he assumed they were coming in soon. He put over Sandra, the AEW seamstress, for making sure he looked OK before going out with Pentagon and Fenix that night.

Stay tuned for more from Rukus.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.