Earlier today Lio Rush announced that he would be a free agent once his contract with AEW expires next month (February 14th).

In an update from Fightful Select, many within AEW became aware that Rush would not be remaining with the promotion during last night’s Rampage on TNT. The report adds that Rush’s deal is “one of many” that will be expiring in the next month or so, but there is a possibility that some of those will be used moving forward.

As for Rush…he has not been seen in AEW since early December, and was involved in an ongoing storyline between Dante Martin and Team Taz. Rush did make known that he was unhappy with President Tony Khan for his insensitive tweet towards Big Swole on December 31st, but later tweeted that he had spoken to Khan about a positive change in 2022.

Since his departure from WWE Rush has wrestled for AEW, NJPW, MLW, AAA, GCW, and indies all around the globe.