Most of the surprises used at Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view arrived in Jacksonville, Florida all throughout the weekend, on varying days, according to Fightful Select. Some of the wrestlers knew about people like Christian and Ethan Page debuting, and they kept their appearances a secret.

On a related note, it was reported that AEW had tentative plans and names discussed in the event that Maki Itoh couldn’t be there.

Furthermore, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Itoh’s appearance was not advertised ahead of time as Itoh competed in the TJPW Max Heart Tournament the day before Revolution. She then traveled from Japan to the United States, and apparently did not have to quarantine.

Due to the short amount of time they had, a flight delay or any other kind of delay would have pulled Itoh from Revolution, which is why she was not announced before the day of the show.

The Revolution pre-show saw Itoh replace Reba after an injury angle was done with her, blaming the injury on Nyla Rose. Itoh and Dr. Britt Baker would go on to defeat Thunder Rosa and Riho on The Buy In.

Itoh will be back in action on this week’s Dynamite episode, teaming with Baker and Rose to face AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami and Rosa.

