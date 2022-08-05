Mance Warner is reportedly still set to work dates for MLW.

Warner debuted on tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode, defeating Serpentico. The match was taped on Wednesday night before Dynamite in Columbus, OH. Warner will now wrestle Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a World Title Eliminator Match on tomorrow’s live Rampage episode.

There’s been a lot of speculation on Warner’s MLW status as his AEW debut came just weeks after he returned to MLW. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Warner has not been under a MLW contract since his return was announced in June, but a new contract was never announced.

This isn’t a case of Warner getting around a deal or anything of the sort in MLW, as he was one of the very few talent that MLW chose to bring in without contracts. It was noted that around 90% of the company’s roster is made up of contracted talent.

Warner is still scheduled to work his MLW dates, despite the AEW debut. There is no confirmation yet on his AEW future, but we will keep you updated. It appears that Warner will be working more for AEW in the near future as well.

Below is a new promo for Warner in AEW, along with footage from his win over Serpentico:

#AEW, Ol’ @ManceWarner is here; and when he faces #AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley tomorrow LIVE on #AEWRampage, it’s gonna be a FIGHT. Tune in to TNT at 10pm ET/9pm CT & 10pm PT! pic.twitter.com/K583rc0wES — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

.@ManceWarner picks up the victory in his #AEW debut tonight on #AEWDarkElevation, picking up momentum as he heads into tomorrow’s World title eliminator bout against #AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley! ▶️ https://t.co/tz9hCJbwzh pic.twitter.com/XDejtwEw5Q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

