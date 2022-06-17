Matt Hardy is still scheduled to headline Saturday’s AAA TripleMania: Tijuana event from Caliente Stadium, which will air live on FITE.TV.

The Hardys were scheduled to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico in the main event, but Jeff Hardy was pulled from the match due to his DUI arrest from earlier in the week. Word now is that Matt will be teaming with a mystery partner, who will apparently be revealed on the day of the show.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Konnan went to AEW and tried to get a star from the promotion to replace Jeff, but there’s no word yet on if they were able to work out a one-night deal, or if they will use a wrestler from somewhere else.

Lee and Dralistico are hoping for a big night at TripleMania this weekend. They spoke to the media and said they had watched The Hardys for years, and hoped to give them their best match in Mexico, but that was before the change. Dralistico gave the impression that they were going all out for this spotlight, adding that he hopes this TripleMania match can open doors for he and Lee outside of Mexico.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Hardy, AAA and the mystery partner.

