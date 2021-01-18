It looks like Michael Elgin likely will not be returning to NJPW.

It was noted by Fightful Select that a NJPW return by Elgin might not be as easy as some would think. Elgin had told many people in Impact Wrestling and close to him that he left New Japan because Tama Tonga was unsafe in hitting him with a steel chair in the G1 Tournament that he alleges tore his bicep. Elgin was also critical of Tama to several people, saying that he only got a push because of his father.

The NJPW side of things is much different. Several people say that Elgin was actually fired from NJPW, but the reason why was not clear. Elgin last appeared for NJPW in April 2019.

Elgin last appeared for Impact in the summer of 2020. His contract was terminated following allegations from the “#SpeakingOut” movement.

