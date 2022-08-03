A new report from Fightful Select notes that MJF has effectively vanished from the pro wrestling scene.

There’s been no official update on MJF following his post-Double Or Nothing promo on AEW Dynamite back on June 1, and no AEW wrestlers or staffers have admitted to hearing from him since then. There are plenty of people who have worked with MJF or are close to him, who have said that he has not been in communication whatsoever.

It’s been confirmed that MJF remained in Los Angeles after the June 1 Dynamite for on-screen, non-wrestling-related meetings. There was word going around last week that said MJF was in New Jersey filming with cast members of TruTV’s Impractical Jokers, but there’s no word yet on if he was filming for the actual show, or just with cast members.

People in AEW are also saying they have not heard AEW CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan speak about MJF at all since that promo on June 1.

There are still some within AEW who believe MJF is on his way out of the company, and wants to go to WWE, but that is not based on any information gained since the June 1 promo. MJF has not been at any AEW events since June 1.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can find our various updates on the MJF situation below.

MORE COVERAGE ON THE AEW – MJF SITUATION:

– Backstage News on How MJF Previously Handled His MLW Contract Situation

– MJF Headed to Hollywood?, New Details on MJF’s Interest In Acting

– AEW Double Or Nothing PPV Buys, Did the MJF Buzz Help?, Tony Khan on AEW’s Growth

– Tony Khan Won’t Comment On MJF’s Controversial Dynamite Promo

– Jake Roberts Comments On MJF’s “Fire Me” Promo From AEW Dynamite, Talks MJF No-Showing His Meet and Greet

– Interesting Backstage Notes on MJF and Warner Bros. Discovery

– Chris Jericho Calls AEW The Best Sports Entertainment Company In The World, Addresses MJF/Tony Khan Situation

– Backstage Talk on MJF and Tony Khan, AEW Locker Room Reactions to the MJF Situation

– News on How AEW Is Keeping the MJF Storyline Going Today

– MJF Cuts Epic Promo On AEW Dynamite, Takes Shot At Tony Khan For Paying Big Money For Ex-WWE Guys, Demands To Be Fired

MJF “Likes” News Tweet on Vince McMahon Making Him a Lucrative Offer to Sign with WWE

– MJF Reportedly “In a Bad Place” Before AEW Fan Fest No-Show, MJF’s Pay vs. What Ex-WWE Guys Are Receiving, More Backstage Notes

– MJF Has Locker Room Heat, What Happened When MJF Arrived to AEW Double Or Nothing, More

– Backstage Updates on the MJF – AEW Situation, MJF and Tony Khan

– Backstage Notes on MJF and AEW, Tony Khan Passes on Providing Comments

– MJF Does Appear At AEW Double or Nothing, Gets Powerbombed To Oblivion By Wardlow

– Backstage News On How AEW Talent Is Reacting To The MJF Situation Ahead Of Double or Nothing After MJF No-Shows Fan Fest

– MJF Deletes Harsh Response to Tony Khan Comments

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.