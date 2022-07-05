Ohio Valley Wrestling is already filming for their new Netflix reality series, and the deal could have implications for other pro wrestling companies.

It was reported in late May that OVW was in talks with a major streaming service for a pro wrestling reality series. It was then revealed that Netflix was the streaming partner.

In an update, the OVW Netflix series has been in the works for many months, according to a new report from Fightful Select, and the producers from the Netflix docuseries “Last Chance U” are involved.

An interesting part of the deal between OVW and Netflix is how the streaming giant retains right of first refusal on the ability to gain OVW’s TV rights. This was first reported back in May but has since been confirmed to be the case with Netflix as well. This is notable because Netflix has looked into live streaming content, and if true successful, they could be a major player in the rights fees negotiations for WWE and AEW in the coming years.

Filming for the series began on May 27 at the OVW show in Georgetown, Kentucky.

This new Netflix series will be OVW’s biggest deal since their departure from being a WWE developmental territory in 2008. The un-named series will chronicle the life behind-the-scenes in the company.

It was previously reported that OVW’s Netflix series will follow certain OVW talent through the summer, names who are both familiar and unfamiliar to mainstream pro wrestling fans. The show will provide full access to both the wrestling and personal lives of the talent involved. Wrestlers contacted for the project reportedly prioritized the show over other bookings for this summer.

The OVW roster currently includes former Impact Wrestling stars Mahabali Shera and Jessie Godderz, and Shera recently defeated Godderz for the OVW National Heavyweight Title. They are the first two wrestlers to hold the title. AEW and WWE enhancement talent Leila Grey is the current OVW Women’s Champion. Former WWE Tough Enough competitor Ryan Howe is also on the roster, but recently dropped the OVW Heavyweight Title to Omar Amir. Dustin Jackson holds the OVW Kentucky Heavyweight Title, Luke Kurtis holds the OVW Rush Title, and Bankroll are the current OVW Tag Team Champions. Several free agents, such as James Storm, and Impact Wrestling stars have also appeared for OVW this summer but there’s no word yet on if they will be on the Netflix series.

OVW became a WWE developmental territory in 2000 and ran that way until February 2008. OVW was responsible for many top WWE names, such as Batista, Brock Lesnar and John Cena. OVW is currently ran by the legendary Al Snow and Matt Jones, who took over from founder and former owner “Nightmare” Danny Davis. Snow, to coincide with his Al Snow Wrestling Academy, purchased OVW in April 2018 from Davis. It was announced in January 2021 that Jones and a group of investors had purchased a majority interest in OVW, with Snow staying on and running the day-to-day operations. OVW’s weekly TV series currently airs locally on WBNA-21 in Louisville, Kentucky, but also streams via FITE TV and other distribution deals.

