As noted earlier, Paul Wight (fka Big Show) has joined AEW after being with WWE since 1999. He has signed a longterm deal to work as a wrestler and a commentator on AEW’s new “Dark: Elevation” show that will be airing Monday nights on YouTube. You can click here for AEW’s original announcement, and click here for backstage news on why Wight left WWE.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that most of the WWE talent they spoke to had no idea Big Show was leaving, and that there was no kind of “chorus of goodbyes” that they recall. Some higher-ups in WWE became aware that Wight would not remain with the company in any capacity earlier this month. We noted before that Wight was moved to the official WWE Alumni roster last Friday, February 19.

AEW talent also did not know Wight was coming in, but that’s not an indication of things across the board as some are clued in more than others in AEW. With that said, many AEW wrestlers are excited to learn from Wight now that he’s joined the company.

A source close to Wight said they imagined a major career move could be happening as he had some “major life events” occur over the past few months, between selling his home, his WWE deal expiring, and his Netflix show getting canceled.

