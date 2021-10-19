As noted earlier tonight, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to officially welcome Daniel Garcia to the company. Garcia then reacted with comments on what he plans for the future. You can click here for our report on their comments.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Garcia is now under a full-time AEW contract. He still maintains a very busy indie schedule, and has worked for NJPW Strong, but there’s no word on how long that schedule will change now that he is working for AEW full-time.

On a related note, we reported a few days back how AEW had officially welcomed Lee Moriarty to the company after his loss to Bobby Fish on Friday’s The Buy In pre-show for Rampage. This came after Khan offered him the chance to sign with AEW after All Out back in the summer, which he later revealed was for a developmental deal. Word now is that Moriarty’s deal was essentially a full-time contract already.

MLW sources noted that while Moriarty worked their tapings after he signed with AEW, AEW was very easy to deal with.

