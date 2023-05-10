Shane Taylor and other wrestlers have been working recent ROH TV tapings, leading to speculation on these talents signing full-time contracts with the company, but that is not the case.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that while Taylor has regularly worked ROH TV tapings, and has picked up wins, he is still completely a free agent.

This is also the case with several ROH veterans who are regularly appearing on the show, such as Rhett Titus, LSG and Cheeseburger.

